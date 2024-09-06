Honor continues to shrink its foldable range with the Magic V3

HQ

As part of our ongoing Quick Look video series, we've now got our hands on the latest foldable smartphone from Honor. Known as the Magic V3, this device clocks in at just 9.2mm when folded, which is down 0.7mm from last year's offering and 3.7mm down from the 2022 model.

The Magic V3 is also lighter, has a bigger battery, a more powerful chipset, broader AI capabilities, and a more resilient design that includes a hinge that promises 500,000 unfolds and a shell that is IPX8 certified for those planning to take the phone diving to depths of 2.5 metres.

To learn more about the Honor Magic V3, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the foldable smartphone.