AI is everywhere, and smartphones are no exception. Honor's new 400 Pro proudly claims to pack the most advanced AI tools ever seen in a mobile device. Let's unpack what that actually means by taking a closer look.

The Honor 400 Pro arrives in a modest but refreshingly clean white cardboard box. The lid features the phone's name in gold lettering, while the back sports a sticker detailing energy consumption and general specs. Serial numbers and other technical info are tucked neatly onto the box's otherwise blank end panel. Inside, you'll find the phone wrapped in protective paper, a USB-C cable, and the usual quick-start and warranty leaflets.

At first glance, the 400 Pro looks like a beast. But in hand, its 16cm length and 7.6cm width feel surprisingly ergonomic, thanks to its slim sub-1cm depth and manageable 205g weight. The front is dominated by a 6.7" Quad-Curved display, framed by classic side buttons and a sleek metal chassis. Visually, it blends in with today's premium smartphones, until you flip it over. That's where things get interesting: a sci-fi-inspired triangular camera array housing a 200MP AI triple-lens system, mounted on a stylish metal plate, instantly sets it apart.

Performance-wise, the 400 Pro doesn't just look sharp, it's built to deliver. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, it handles demanding tasks and games like Delta Force and Destiny: Rising with ease. The 2800 x 1280 resolution Quad-Curved display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, HDR support, and vivid clarity even under direct sunlight. With 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage, you'll have room to spare for apps, games, photos, and videos, with no constant clean-up required.

All that power is packed into a surprisingly rugged shell. The 400 Pro has earned SGS's five-star Premium Performance certification for Drop and Crush resistance, meaning it can take a hit even without a case or screen protector. It's also IP68 and IP69 rated for water and dust protection. In theory, you could shoot underwater, though I wouldn't recommend making a habit of it.

Honor clearly understands the importance of a great camera. The triple-lens setup includes a 200MP Ultra-clear AI main camera (f/1.9, 1/1.4'', OIS), a 50MP AI telephoto (f/2.0, Sony IMX856 sensor, OIS), and a 12MP ultra-wide/macro lens (f/2.2, FOV 112°). From macro shots to sweeping landscapes, this setup captures it all. The massive 200MP sensor ensures even the tiniest details are preserved. Up front, a 50MP selfie cam delivers crisp results, even in low light or motion. And thanks to AI enhancements, even beginners can snap pro-level shots. The AI helps keep subjects sharp in motion, improves zoom clarity, and boosts brightness without making images look artificial.

AI flexes its muscles post-shot, too. Honor's editing suite borrows familiar tricks from Google's photo tools: remove unwanted objects, turn subjects into stickers, expand image borders, tweak colours, blur backgrounds, and even generate short videos from stills. The catch? You can't customise the video output, it's all AI-driven. Surprisingly, even mundane shots (like a yogurt cup and a figurine) turned into natural-looking clips. Unfortunately, this feature requires an internet connection and is limited to three uses every 30 days. Extra uses cost money, which feels stingy given the phone's price tag.

But the AI perks don't stop at the camera. The 400 Pro integrates Google Lens for smart image-based searches and text extraction. It can detect and warn about AI-generated scam videos, and even translate spoken language in real time, an invaluable tool for travel and cross-language communication.

Running on Honor's own MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15), the 400 Pro adds flair to functionality with smooth animations and effects. Apps launch quickly, and navigation feels fluid. The downside? At setup, MagicOS bombards you with permission prompts and usage tips to the point of feeling like a spammy website. Thankfully, you can dial it down via settings, but it's a stark reminder of how modern devices can be overwhelmed with feature creep, especially for users nostalgic for clean, stock Android.

Powering this whole package is a hefty 5300mAh battery, impressive given the phone's size. With light use (standby, occasional camera, gaming), it can last nearly a week. Under heavy load, expect closer to two days. Even then, it stays comfortably warm, never hot. Thanks to its silicone-carbon structure, the battery supports 100W wired charging, fully juicing up in about 45 minutes with the right charger. Wireless charging is no slouch either, topping out at 50W.

Bottom line? The Honor 400 Pro is a powerhouse. It handles the latest games and 4K video with ease, stores a ton of content, and shoots stunning photos with its 200MP camera array. Initial scepticism about its AI features fades fast once you see how useful and creative they can be. Sure, the paywalled extras and pop-up overload are frustrating, but once you've tamed those quirks, you're left with a compelling smart device that delivers solid value for its €749 price tag.