Honkai: Star Rail hits 10 million users ahead of its launch next week

Most games go their entire lifespan without getting near to the 10 million user mark, but that is absolutely not the case for HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail. The developer has announced that the upcoming free RPG has already hit 10 million pre-registered users, which is nothing shy of astonishing.

For comparison, it took God of War: Ragnarök, one of 2022's most acclaimed titles, around three months to hit the 11 million sold copies milestone, so the fact that Honkai: Star Rail has already landed 10 million users before it arrives on April 26th, shows that fans are very excited for this RPG.

When the game does launch next week, you will be able to play it on PC and mobile, and can even still pre-register to gain access to an array of items that will help you start up in the title.