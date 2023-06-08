Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail coming to PlayStation 5 later this year

But no exact date ws given.

It was a question of when and not if Honkai: Star Rail will come to the PlayStation 5. During Thursday night's Summer Game Fest we at least learned that the game is coming in the fourth quarter of the year, even if we didn't get an exact date.

Mihoyo's extremely popular Genshin Impact was released for PlayStation 4 and 5 so many people were expecting Honkai: Star Rail as well. The game was an instant success and the game was downloaded 20 million times on the first day. The game was recently updated to version 1.1 with new material.

Honkai: Star Rail

