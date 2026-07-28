Honkai: Nexus Anima Hands-On Preview: Is a gacha game and monster battler a perfect mix?

HQ

Catching little monsters and battling with them was, of course, made extremely popular by a series featuring a yellow mouse as its mascot, but there are, naturally, others who have also given it a go. Some have been more successful, such as Palworld, whilst others haven't been quite as successful, such as Temtem. Now it's miHoYo's turn to give it a go as they attempt to take their Honkai series in a slightly different direction, and we've had the chance to try out the game in a closed beta.

The game in question is Honkai: Nexus Anima, which is set in the same multiverse as the previous games (Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai: Star Rail). They are therefore loosely connected, but you don't need to have played any of the other games to understand this one. However, characters from the two previous games - such as Blade from Star Rail and Otto from Impact 3rd - do make an appearance here. I'm obviously not going to spoil why they, and others, are featured here, but they naturally play a significant role in the game. It does seem, however, that the developers are focusing a bit more on Blade, as he essentially features prominently in much of the press material.

Honkai is venturing into the world of monster-catching games and does enough to set itself apart from other games in the genre.

Right from the start, Honkai's DNA is very clear, and if you've played any of the other games, you'll recognise the gameplay straight away. It's the same sort of "run to this star on the map to do the next thing" setup, the same dialogue with characters, a similar visual style, and a new, yet familiar, environment. The various monsters, known as Anima, naturally give the game a cuter feel than we've seen before, but as you'd expect, this isn't My Little Pony - horror and nightmarish scenes start to appear quite quickly. So, although on the surface it might feel like a slightly more child-friendly game, I wouldn't recommend inviting a five-year-old to play this. Speaking of which, right from the start, we're given the chance to allocate attribute points to our avatar's intelligence, charisma and strength. In the beta test, it was possible to choose between three different pre-set personality types. These included Evil Genius, which has eight (out of a maximum of ten) in intelligence and two in the other two attributes. Depending on where your character's points are allocated, you'll find some challenges easier and others harder to overcome, and the best responses in a conversation may not always be available. In addition, some conversations have a Conditions Met marker, which means that characters remember the choices you've made. However, I haven't got far enough into the game to see just how much this will actually affect the story. Otherwise, Nexus Anima is exactly what you'd expect when it comes to dialogue: a hefty amount of text. They certainly don't skimp on the keystrokes when writing these scripts. Then it's up to you whether you really want to sit and read every single sentence to get the very most out of the game, or whether you'd rather skip most of it to carry on playing and fighting.

This is an ad:

Some characters make an appearance from other Honkai games. Blade is one of them.

Battles, yes. What would this sort of game be without battles? Unlike Pokémon, this isn't turn-based where you get to choose each monster's attack; instead, these are auto-battles where the focus is on team-building. All Anima also come with their own types (think Grass, Water, Fire, and so on, as in Pokémon) that are strong against and weak against other types. These include beauty, hate, memory and reality. If you place several monsters of the same type on the battlefield, this will provide a buff. The monsters have their preferred positions on the field; Anima with long-range attacks are naturally best placed furthest away from the opponents, whilst monsters with shield effects that act as tanks should, of course, be at the front to absorb the opponents' blows. The only thing you can control during battles is when your companions' special abilities are used, once their gauges have filled up. These are human characters who either help you throughout the story or whom you've managed to draw via the game's gacha system. Well, it wouldn't be a miHoYo game without gacha. Which is, of course, controversial - having to pay (with in-game currency or real money) for a chance at a specific character - but I think most players interested in Honkai: Nexus Anima are already prepared for this type of system. Instead, I think the biggest point of contention will be the auto-battle system itself.

Anima are very cute, but some harbour darker secrets.

Once battles against wild Anima are over, you get the chance to catch them by throwing the game's version of a Poké Ball. Just like in that game series, there are better tools that give you a greater chance of catching the monster than the one from the previous level. In battles against other characters, as in the story, the opponent selects a group of monsters, some of which have specific buffs exclusive to that battle. This makes the battles feel varied and means you have to plan carefully before sending out your team to best counter your opponent in the auto-battles.

This is an ad:

If I were to summarise the story briefly, the main character isn't particularly popular. This is because, 214 years ago, they managed to bring about the end of the world in the apocalyptic event known as The Sundering. This split the world into 81 different dimensions, each ruled by a Sovereign. Three of these have now managed to locate the hideout where the main character was imprisoned and would prefer you never to see another sunrise. In true Honkai style, our character has amnesia and, after escaping this assassination attempt, we end up in the city of Iia - which serves as the game's main setting - to figure out why we destroyed the whole world, who our friends really are, and whether Anima really are just small, cute creatures?

It's all about auto-battles, and you can't control the monsters' attacks.

Honkai: Nexus Anima offers a monster-collecting game set in a gacha-style world, featuring miHoYo's usual text-heavy script. I'm not sure what to make of the game's auto-battle feature, but I'm sure I'll have a clearer picture by the time it's time for a review in the future. As yet, the game - which is being released on both PC and mobile - has no confirmed launch date, but once it's announced, we'll of course report on it here.