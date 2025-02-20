Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy party prepares to disband amid crackdown

HQ

Hong Kong's Democratic Party, the city's largest pro-democracy party, has announced its plans to dissolve after facing years of pressure from China's tightening control. Founded in 1994, the party has long been a symbol of opposition to Beijing's growing influence. However, harsh security laws and a controversial electoral overhaul have left the party marginalized.

Chairman Lo Kin-hei acknowledged that the situation had become increasingly difficult in recent years, leading to the decision to dissolve. This move follows the 2023 dissolution of the Civic Party and the arrest of several party members under strict national security laws, with some fleeing into exile.

International voices, including those from the United States and the United Kingdom, have condemned the crackdown, while local authorities defend the measures as necessary for stability. For now, it remains to be seen how Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement will respond to these developments.