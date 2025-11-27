Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948: Death toll in residential towers rises to 44, hundreds still missing

HQ

At least 44 people have died and nearly 300 remain missing after the massive fire that tore through the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong. Police said the blaze may have spread rapidly due to unsafe materials used during ongoing renovation works, calling the construction firm's actions "grossly negligent."

Firefighters have been battling the flames for almost a full day, struggling to reach upper floors because of intense heat and thick smoke. The tightly packed estate in Tai Po includes eight residential towers housing more than 4,600 people.

Authorities said protective mesh sheets, plastic coverings and foam-sealed windows (all linked to the renovation) may have fueled the fire. Police arrested three men from the construction company, including two directors, on suspicion of manslaughter. Officers later searched the firm's premises and seized documents related to the estate.

By Thursday morning, the fire had been brought under control in four of seven affected blocks, though flames continued to burn in others wrapped in bamboo scaffolding. The traditional scaffolding method is currently being phased out in Hong Kong for safety reasons.

A firefighter is among the dead, and 45 people remain in critical condition. Hong Kong leader John Lee said the government's priorities are extinguishing the fire, rescuing trapped residents, and supporting survivors. About 279 people remain uncontactable, and around 900 have taken refuge in temporary shelters. This is Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948.

Residents described panic and uncertainty as they fled their homes. Others searched desperately for missing relatives, with online lists circulating to help track those unaccounted for. The fire has drawn comparisons to London's 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze, prompting renewed anger over construction safety and cost-cutting practices.

China's President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out effort" to contain the fire and minimise further losses. Road closures, bus diversions and school shutdowns are expected to continue as emergency operations remain underway. The tragedy comes as Hong Kong approaches a legislative election in early December, adding pressure on authorities in a city already strained by soaring housing costs and safety concerns.