Hong Kong's fire: Death toll in residential towers rises to 128, rescue operations "almost complete"

Authorities in Hong Kong said on Friday that the death toll from the massive fire that tore through a residential complex in Tai Po has risen to 128, as firefighters ended rescue efforts with around 200 people still unaccounted for.

Officials confirmed that 108 bodies had been recovered from the Wang Fuk Court housing estate, while 16 more remained inside heavily damaged areas that crews have not yet been able to access due to extreme heat. Four additional victims died in hospital. Another 79 people, including 11 firefighters, were injured.

No fire alarms activated

Fire Services chief Andy Yeung confirmed that no fire alarms activated in any of the eight towers. "We will take enforcement actions against the contractors responsible," he said, adding that narrow corridors and cluttered units made the search difficult. Temperatures inside parts of the building remained above 200°C, delaying full entry.

The blaze, which began Wednesday afternoon, spread rapidly through the complex, home to more than 4,600 residents, as bamboo scaffolding, green mesh, and highly flammable styrofoam installed in elevator windows fueled the fire. Security secretary Chris Tang said investigators believe the fire started on the lower floors of the Wang Cheong tower, moving from the mesh to the foam and then into the building. Strong winds and falling debris accelerated the spread.

Warned about poor practices

The Labour Department said the building contractor had been repeatedly warned about poor fire prevention practices over the past year, though inspectors previously assessed the overall fire risk as low.

Throughout Friday, families arrived at a community center near the estate to identify victims. Many said they were still unable to get information about missing relatives. "I just want to know if my parents are alive or dead," said one resident, Mr. Lau. "If they've died, I just want to stop worrying."

Investigating the cause of the fire

Foreign consulates are assisting with identification efforts. A crowd-sourced web app documenting missing residents shows dozens of detailed reports, including final messages sent from stairwells and apartments as the fire spread.

Police and anti-corruption authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and three people from a construction company involved in the building's renovation have been arrested. The incident has intensified calls for stricter rules on fireproof materials in construction. Rescue crews say the fire is now extinguished, but full forensic access may take weeks as the building cools.