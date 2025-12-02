Hong Kong orders judge-led inquiry after fire kills 156

HQ

Hong Kong's leader announced on Tuesday that a judge-led committee will investigate the city's deadliest fire in decades, which killed at least 156 people at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex. The committee will also review building renovation oversight that may have contributed to the disaster.

Police have arrested 15 people on suspicion of manslaughter and 12 in a related corruption probe. Authorities have pointed to substandard plastic mesh and foam insulation used in renovations as factors that fueled the blaze, which spread rapidly through seven of the estate's eight towers. Around 30 residents remain missing.

Investigators have almost completed searches of the damaged towers, finding victims trapped in stairwells and on rooftops. Thousands of residents have been relocated to temporary housing, and memorials are taking place locally and abroad. Officials said the remaining search may take weeks.

Chief Executive John Lee warned against politicising the tragedy and said anyone exploiting it would face punishment. Human rights groups have criticized authorities for detaining individuals who raised questions, saying such actions suppress accountability.