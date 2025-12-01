Hong Kong fire death toll reaches 150, police make more arrests

HQ

Hong Kong authorities said on Monday they have arrested 13 people on suspicion of manslaughter as the investigation deepens into the city's deadliest fire in decades, which has now claimed at least 151 lives.

Police continue to comb the seven tower blocks at Wang Fuk Court, where a blaze on Wednesday trapped residents in stairwells and on rooftops as they tried to escape. More than 40 people remain missing, and officials warned that some victims may never be fully recovered due to the intensity of the fire.

Investigators said tests on the green mesh wrapped around the buildings' bamboo scaffolding showed it failed to meet fire-retardant standards. Contractors had allegedly installed the substandard material in areas difficult for inspectors to reach. Foam insulation also helped spread the flames, and fire alarms in the complex were not working properly.

Use of the tragedy for political reasons

The fire has sparked public anger, with thousands lining a nearby canal to pay tribute to the victims, including nine domestic helpers from Indonesia and one from the Philippines. Vigils are planned this week in Tokyo, London and Taipei.

More than 1,100 residents have been moved from evacuation centres into temporary housing, while others are staying in hostels and hotels. Authorities are offering emergency payments and fast-track replacements for lost documents.

The disaster (Hong Kong's worst since a 1948 warehouse fire) has intensified scrutiny of construction oversight and raised tensions ahead of this weekend's legislative elections. Search teams say the final phase of recovery will focus on the most severely damaged buildings and could take weeks.

At least one person involved in a petition calling for an independent probe was detained, and police have warned they will act "in accordance with the law" against any unrest. Beijing's national security office has also cautioned against attempts to use the tragedy for political mobilisation.