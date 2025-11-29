Hong Kong enters three days of mourning after deadly apartment fire

HQ

Hong Kong began a three-day period of mourning on Saturday after the apartment fire that left at least 128 people dead and hundreds unaccounted for, in one of the city's worst disasters in decades.

Three minutes of silence outside government headquarters, where Chinese and Hong Kong flags flew at half-mast. Residents placed flowers near Wang Fuk Court, the residential complex that burned for more than 40 hours earlier this week.

Authorities say around 200 people remain missing, with 89 bodies still unidentified. Families have been moving between hospitals and identification centres in search of loved ones. Emergency shelters are hosting hundreds who were forced to flee their homes.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption arrested eight people on Friday, including consultants and scaffolding subcontractors, as part of a widening investigation. Police had earlier detained three men over foam packaging left at the site.