Hong Kong braces as world's biggest typhoon of the year approaches

Today, we got news that Super Typhoon Ragasa had hit Philippines and Taiwan. Now, we get news that Hong Kong has entered near-total shutdown as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year, closes in on the region. Schools, businesses and transport services have been suspended while supermarkets were stripped by residents preparing for days indoors. Authorities in southern China ordered mass evacuations and opened emergency shelters as coastal provinces braced for destructive winds and rising seas. The Hong Kong Observatory warned of storm surges on par with past devastating typhoons, urging residents to take immediate precautions. Neighboring Macau and Taiwan are also facing heavy disruption as the cyclone continues its path across the region.