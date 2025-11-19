Honeycomb's new Echo Aviation controller looks wild

HQ

Honeycomb Aeronautical keeps cranking out wallet-friendly controllers for aspiring pilots - and with the Echo Aviation Controller, they've really taken aim at the more casual crowd. The genuinely clever controller doesn't look like anything else on the market and combines a traditional gamepad with all sorts of flight-sim-specific switches and levers.

Honeycomb has somehow managed to squeeze in all kinds of controls for trimming engines, managing throttle, or fine-tuning other cockpit systems. Crazy? Absolutely. But at the same time it's hard not to get curious about trying it out.

The Echo Aviation can be connected to a PC via USB-C or by using the included wireless dongle. And naturally, Echo Aviation will support all the popular games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, and seems aimed at those who want a more authentic experience - without having to invest in a collection of yokes, quadrants, or pedals.

The Echo Aviation Controller launches in December and comes with a 150 dollar price tag. Which definitely seems pretty reasonable and will no doubt elevate the experience beyond what you can get from a traditional controller.

Tempted?