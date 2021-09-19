Honey, I Joined a Cult has just launched in Early Acess

HQ

Team17 and Sole Survivor Games have announced that Honey, I Joined a Cult has released into Early Access via Steam. Set within the 1970s, this wacky simulation title enables you to customise your own cult and forge your very own path to enlightenment. Here you'll need to set jobs for your followers, level them up, and ensure that their needs are taken care of by regularly giving them food and water.

With the game now hitting Early Access, a roadmap (which you can view below) has been rolled out to show what new changes will be arriving in the near future. According to the roadmap, night time activities, more themes, and leader demands will be arriving as major features. Additionally, new events, mission choices, and more special characters will be on the way.

You can take a look at the game's Early Access launch trailer in the video above.