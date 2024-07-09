Honda's Prelude Concept to make European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

HQ

Honda will be coming to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week with a bit of a surprise. The Japanese automobile maker will be using the iconic event to show off the Prelude Concept for the first time in Europe, meaning attendees will get a good look at the hybrid car that Honda regards as a "key step" forward in its electrification effort.

Speaking about bringing the Prelude Concept to Goodwood, chief engineer and large project leader at Honda, Tomoyuki Yamagami, stated: "In addition, the Prelude demonstrates the continued importance of hybrid powertrains as part of Honda's automobile electrification strategy - a key step towards our commitment for 100% of new vehicle sales to be battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell by 2040."

The Prelude Concept also marks the return of the series after a nearly 25-year period, as the last Prelude to debut in Europe was the 2001 edition. This will also mark 45 years of the Prelude in Europe too, as the first iteration of the car arrived in the region back in 1979.

Goodwood Festival of Speed will start on July 11 and run until the 14th.

