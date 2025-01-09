Honda shows off two 0 Series prototypes during CES

HQ

While we tend to see more traditional technology innovations taking centre stage at CES, automotive makers do often use the Las Vegas convention to reveal some new surprising ideas. For Honda, this includes two new prototype models that are regarded as the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV.

Both the cars slot into the 0 Series range and are set to serve as an example of what will eventually arrive on roads from 2026. They will feature various advanced elements and systems, including improved automated driving and a fresh vehicle operating system that is known as ASIMO OS.

Looking at the Honda 0 Saloon first, this has a low height and a sporty styling and an interior that is meant to be more spacious than expected. It will be the flagship model of the line, a pure EV, and is planned to come to North American markets first, before getting a global release afterwards, with this including Europe and Japan.

The Honda 0 SUV on the other hand is meant to resemble a mid-size SUV, also with a large interior. To help it achieve its goal as a SUV, it uses 3D gyro sensors to ensure the car can conquer a variety of terrains and road surfaces, and like the Saloon, it will come to North America first, and then get a wider release afterwards.

Speaking briefly about the ASIMO OS, Honda explains how it will enhance the driving experience by adding: "As a software platform, ASIMO OS will apply integrated control of electronic control units (ECUs) for vehicle systems such as automated driving / advanced driver assistance systems (AD/ADAS) and the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system."

The exact release dates for these Honda 0 Series models has yet to be confirmed, nor has their pricing.

