Honda shows off first-look at its electric sports bike the EV Fun Concept

Honda isn't just looking at electric cars as the future of its automotive efforts as it's also playing with the idea of many different electric bikes too. The technology titan has presented a glimpse at a few different EV bike models, with one being its first foray into electric sports bikes and it looks like something you'd see in a Mission: Impossible or major action movie.

Known as the EV Fun Concept, the bike claims to offer a "new sensation of quiet riding and an emotional feeling unique to electric motorcycles." It's said to have a battery compatible with Honda's CCS2 quick charger and has a cruising range of over 100 km, making it ideal for those looking for a more sporty and casual bike to get them from point A to point B.

As per the other model, this is a more functional device that is called the EV Urban Concept. It's claimed to have a "sophisticated styling, intuitive human-machine interface (HMI), and new experiences created by the fusion of software and hardware." This bike is designed to make the experience of EV bikes more accessible and available to a wider audience.

It's unclear when or if either bike will debut for the public since these are concept models, but it definitely shows an interesting future for EV bikes.

