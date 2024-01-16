Honda Saloon is the Cyberpunk car we need

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Follow us
Honda Saloon is one of the concept cars shown by Honda at CES 2024.
The design is breath-taking to anyone who likes Bladerunner and anything looking cyberpunk. It may be sporty, but a surprising amount of technical details in regards to the mechanical layout, the software platform and what sort of potential buyers they are targeting suggests that this car might actually see the real road some day.
We just want one. A lot.