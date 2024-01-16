Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Honda Saloon is the Cyberpunk car we need

It might end up differently, but we still want it

HQ

Honda Saloon is one of the concept cars shown by Honda at CES 2024.

The design is breath-taking to anyone who likes Bladerunner and anything looking cyberpunk. It may be sporty, but a surprising amount of technical details in regards to the mechanical layout, the software platform and what sort of potential buyers they are targeting suggests that this car might actually see the real road some day.

We just want one. A lot.

Honda
Honda


