Honda Saloon is the Cyberpunk car we need

Honda Saloon is one of the concept cars shown by Honda at CES 2024.

The design is breath-taking to anyone who likes Bladerunner and anything looking cyberpunk. It may be sporty, but a surprising amount of technical details in regards to the mechanical layout, the software platform and what sort of potential buyers they are targeting suggests that this car might actually see the real road some day.

We just want one. A lot.

