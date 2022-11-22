Honda EVs could have built in PlayStations come 2025

HQ

While Tesla has largely been the most ambitious automobile manufacturer to date when it comes to putting entertainment suites into its electric vehicles, Honda is looking to get in on the action and to directly compete with the company.

As reported on by the Financial Times, it is said that Honda is looking to team up with Sony to put PlayStation 5s into Honda EVs by 2025. The plan will be to use the console as an entertainment hub, with cars that have been fundamentally designed to cater to its proposed entertainment and network offering.

The plan would be for the first car to offer this to hit the North American market in 2025. No word is mentioned as to a wider release plan.