Honda cancels most upcoming EV's due to market conditions

Honda has abruptly pulled the plug on several major electric models, including the upcoming Acura RSX, as part of a broader rethink of its EV strategy, this has been announced by Honda themselves in a press release.

The company confirmed it has stopped development of three planned models; the Honda 0 SUV, the Honda 0 Saloon, and the Acura-branded RSX crossover. The vehicles were originally intended to be figureheads for Honda's next generation of in-house electric cars.

All three models were expected to arrive in key markets this year and would have been built at Honda's EV manufacturing hub in Ohio.

The cancellation comes as Honda faces mounting financial pressure and a slower sales, particularly in the US. The company also acknowledged that rapidly evolving EV brands in China are moving faster with software-focused vehicles and shorter development cycles.

The decision could lead to massive financial losses, with estimates suggesting the restructuring could cost the company billions of dollars.

Honda's "0 Series" platform had been designed as a clean-sheet EV architecture developed entirely in-house, unlike earlier electric models such as the Honda Prologue, which was created in partnership with General Motors.