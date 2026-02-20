Honda breaks silence after Fernando Alonso's car had to stop in F1 test

HQ

Honda has issued an statement after the disastrous technical failure suffered by the AMR26, Aston Martin's car, when Fernando Alonso was driving in Bahrain for the technical tests. In a message sent on Friday morning, Honda admits that Fernando Alonso's car suffered a "battery-related issue".

According to Aston Martin on Thursday, Alonso stopped the car as a precaution. The problem had nothing to do with Adrian Newey's design, and Alonso said that he has "no doubt" they have the best chassis. "On the chassis there is no doubt, we have the best with us. After 30-plus years of Adrian Newey dominating the sport, I think no one will doubt that we will find a way to have the best car eventually.

On the power unit, we need to wait and see when we unlock all the performance, where we are and what is missing, and then work hard", Alonso said (via Formula1.com).

Because of the problems with the battery, Honda will carry benchmark simulations for the HRC Sakura, the car's power unit. Lance Stroll will take the wheel today, but "today's plan will be limited and consist only of short stints".