Honda and Nissan's merger will no longer go ahead

There have been plans for a while to see Honda and Nissan coming together and merging into one mega car-making titan. However, this will no longer be the case, as the merger has been called off and the former agreement that was signed has been terminated too.

This was affirmed in a press release where Nissan notes: "both companies concluded that, to prioritize speed of decision-making and execution of management measures in an increasingly volatile market environment heading into the era of electrification, it would be most appropriate to cease discussions and terminate the [memorandum of understanding]."

With this decision in mind, the two companies will instead work together as part of a strategic partnership that hopes to improve their intelligence and electric vehicles.

It should be said that with this merger being dead in the water, the hopes of a tripartite collaboration between Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi also met its end. The latter company is owned by Nissan, meaning now that the merger will no longer go ahead, Honda and Mitsubishi will also have to remain content with being partners too.

