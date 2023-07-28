Homeworld Remastered Collection is now free

HQ

We can probably count on the fact that there were a few players out there who let out a disappointed sigh when it was recetly confirmed that Homeworld 3 would be delayed into 2024.

However, something that may be a bit of a relief is the fact that the two predecessors; Homeworld and Homeworld 2, which are both part of the current Homeworld Remastered Collection, are currently being distributed free of charge via Epic Games Store which also gives you access to the Homeworld Remastered multiplayer beta, which incidentally also supports cross play with Steam.

Will there be a free trip to outer space this weekend?