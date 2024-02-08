Homeworld 3 will now launch on the 13th of May

HQ

Homeworld 3, which was expected to launch sometime this month, is getting one (hopefully) final push back to May of this year. Specifically, the global launch of the sci-fi RTS will be on the 13th of May, 2024.

Those that have pre-ordered to receive early access will be able to play from the 10th of May. In a Steam post, Blackbird Interactive revealed that the decision to delay the game largely was made to make the "final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve."

"To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress. "

If you want to get a taste of Homeworld 3 prior to the launch in May, you can check out the roguelike War Games mode until the 12th of February.