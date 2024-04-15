Homeworld 3 trailer retells the franchise's story

HQ

Homeworld first made a name for itself as a different kind of strategy game because it gave players a strong story campaign for them to follow as well as tactical combat to get stuck into.

If you're just hearing about Homeworld for the first time with the upcoming Homeworld 3, no need to fear, as Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive have given us a trailer that shows the story of the franchise from its beginnings until now.

After discovering something buried under the sands of their home world, the Kushan are suddenly propelled into space, where they find other civilisations. Some are friendly, others let you use all the big and powerful ships you've collected.

Homeworld 3 launches for PC on the 13th of May.