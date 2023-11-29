Homeworld 3 reveals final PC specs

HQ

Homeworld 3, after multiple delays, is finally gearing up for launch. As February 2024 looms closer, Blackbird Interactive is sharing more details about the game. Most recently, we've been given a look at the final PC requirements for the game.

As you can see in the image below or on the game's community page, the requirements differ by quite a lot depending on what settings you want to run the game at. Looking at Low settings, you'll only need an Intel i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, 12 GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480 or Intel ARC A380, which should be pretty doable for most PC gamers nowadays.

Jumping to High settings, we can already see a pretty big leap in hardware, though. You'll need a Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 5800X for the processor. A RTX 2070S, Radeon RX 6600 XT, or Arc A770 for your GPU, and 40GB of space. Interestingly, it doesn't seem to require an SSD to run, so if you're still using an HDD you'll be able to experience Homeworld 3.