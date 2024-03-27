Homeworld 3 outlines big combat changes, quality of life improvements in new developer update
Following player feedback, Blackbird Interactive is giving the game some important updates.
HQ
Homeworld 3 is set to launch on the 13th of May, but ahead of that date fans got to check out the game during the Steam Next Fest demo. Blackbird Interactive took the feedback from that demo, and is working to get it implemented before the game's launch.
As outlined in a new developer update, we're going to see some major changes to the HUD, combat, and more in Homeworld 3, and you can check out the changes below:
Updates to controls
All keybinds are now re-bindable
Increased movement and rotation speed of the default camera settings for a smoother experience
Updated the legacy control scheme to replicate Homeworld 2 Remastered's controls and feedback
More exciting combat
Increased ship hitpoints by 30%
Made improvements to formations so they are more beneficial/strategically valuable
Support Frigate pilots now heal friendly ships without being directly instructed for increased autonomy
Classic Attack has returned
As with older Homeworld titles, ships can now attack in one direction while moving in another for increased combat depth
HUD and quality of life adjustments
Players can now use a slider to adjust the scale of the HUD in the settings menu
NLIPS (Non-Linear Inverse Perspective Scrolling) has been fixed to ensure players can still see and easily select smaller ships like Fighters even when zoomed very far out
General balance changes to War Games
Doubled the amount of objectives that can happen during a run
Resource Controllers are now free but take significantly longer to produce in War Games