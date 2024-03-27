English
Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 outlines big combat changes, quality of life improvements in new developer update

Following player feedback, Blackbird Interactive is giving the game some important updates.

Homeworld 3 is set to launch on the 13th of May, but ahead of that date fans got to check out the game during the Steam Next Fest demo. Blackbird Interactive took the feedback from that demo, and is working to get it implemented before the game's launch.

As outlined in a new developer update, we're going to see some major changes to the HUD, combat, and more in Homeworld 3, and you can check out the changes below:

Updates to controls


  • All keybinds are now re-bindable

  • Increased movement and rotation speed of the default camera settings for a smoother experience

  • Updated the legacy control scheme to replicate Homeworld 2 Remastered's controls and feedback

More exciting combat


  • Increased ship hitpoints by 30%

  • Made improvements to formations so they are more beneficial/strategically valuable

  • Support Frigate pilots now heal friendly ships without being directly instructed for increased autonomy

Classic Attack has returned


  • As with older Homeworld titles, ships can now attack in one direction while moving in another for increased combat depth

HUD and quality of life adjustments


  • Players can now use a slider to adjust the scale of the HUD in the settings menu

  • NLIPS (Non-Linear Inverse Perspective Scrolling) has been fixed to ensure players can still see and easily select smaller ships like Fighters even when zoomed very far out

General balance changes to War Games


  • Doubled the amount of objectives that can happen during a run

  • Resource Controllers are now free but take significantly longer to produce in War Games

Homeworld 3

