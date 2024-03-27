Homeworld 3 outlines big combat changes, quality of life improvements in new developer update

HQ

Homeworld 3 is set to launch on the 13th of May, but ahead of that date fans got to check out the game during the Steam Next Fest demo. Blackbird Interactive took the feedback from that demo, and is working to get it implemented before the game's launch.

As outlined in a new developer update, we're going to see some major changes to the HUD, combat, and more in Homeworld 3, and you can check out the changes below:

Updates to controls





All keybinds are now re-bindable



Increased movement and rotation speed of the default camera settings for a smoother experience



Updated the legacy control scheme to replicate Homeworld 2 Remastered's controls and feedback



More exciting combat





Increased ship hitpoints by 30%



Made improvements to formations so they are more beneficial/strategically valuable



Support Frigate pilots now heal friendly ships without being directly instructed for increased autonomy



Classic Attack has returned





As with older Homeworld titles, ships can now attack in one direction while moving in another for increased combat depth



HUD and quality of life adjustments





Players can now use a slider to adjust the scale of the HUD in the settings menu



NLIPS (Non-Linear Inverse Perspective Scrolling) has been fixed to ensure players can still see and easily select smaller ships like Fighters even when zoomed very far out



General balance changes to War Games

