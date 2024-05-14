Homeworld 3 gives you a crash course of what it has to offer in the launch trailer

HQ

It's been over two decades since Homeworld 2 was released, so perhaps it isn't all that strange that Gearbox Publishing thinks we need to get a proper introduction to this very classic and beloveds franchise.

And that is exactly what we're getting in the Homeworld 3 launch trailer, which you can check out below. It offers over two minutes of everything the game has to offer, giving new fans an opportunity to discover what all the fuzz is all about. If you want to know more about the game, don't forget to check out our review.