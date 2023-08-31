Homeworld 3 developer cancels projects, lays off staff

HQ

Blackbird Interactive, the developer behind the upcoming strategy game Homeworld 3, has announced that it has laid off more than 40 of its staff after several of its projects have been cancelled.

The news was first alluded to by a LinkedIn post from James Marshall, a technical artist at Blackbird Interactive. IGN then confirmed that 41 employees had been laid off.

A statement from the developer reads as follows:

"We've had to take the unfortunate step of laying off some friends this week. This year has been incredibly tough on the industry as a whole. As a result, we've had several unannounced projects cancelled and yesterday were forced to say goodbye to 41 of our team members. As an independent studio, Blackbird Interactive has always been a close-knit team. Our top priority is helping position those affected for this next stage of their careers. We are offering a suite of extended benefits and severance to help ease this transition. No announced projects will be affected by this move, and we will continue to deliver on those games."



It doesn't seem like Homeworld 3's development will be impacted by these lay offs, but considering how many staff we've seen lose their jobs in gaming this year, it appears to be a tough time for many.