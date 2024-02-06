Homeworld 3 demo is available now

HQ

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox are giving Homeworld 3 fans an early chance to check out one of the game's modes in a demo available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

War Games is one of the modes available in Homeworld 3, and it's essentially a roguelike where you (and a buddy or two if you choose) take on four maps, improving your fleet between each mission and collecting rewards at the end of a run.

The demo runs until the 12th of February, and you'll be able to transfer your progress over to the main game when it launches on the 8th of March. If you want to check out our thoughts on War Games, we got to play an early version last August. Our preview can be found here.