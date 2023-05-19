Homelander, Omni Man and Peacemaker are coming to Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Earlier today we reported about the different editions that will be available for Mortal Kombat 1 when it premieres in September. If you choose the better (or rather more expensive) ones, something called Kombat Pack 1 with six characters and a Kameo Pack with five fighters will be included.

Apparently, someone at Italian Amazon couldn't contain themselves and decided to publish a description of these packs, and thanks to this we now know that Kombat Pack 1 includes: Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi and Takeda. This while Kameo Pack contains: Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado and Tremor. Also included is a Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin.

Italian Amazon has now removed these descriptions, and everything is for now a rumour - albeit a very strong one.

We'd love to wreck havoc with Homelander and Peacemaker, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that the information is accurate.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.