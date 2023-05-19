Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Homelander, Omni Man and Peacemaker are coming to Mortal Kombat 1

We knew there were guest characters coming to the fighting game, and now Italian Amazon has revealed who we can look forward to.

HQ

Earlier today we reported about the different editions that will be available for Mortal Kombat 1 when it premieres in September. If you choose the better (or rather more expensive) ones, something called Kombat Pack 1 with six characters and a Kameo Pack with five fighters will be included.

Apparently, someone at Italian Amazon couldn't contain themselves and decided to publish a description of these packs, and thanks to this we now know that Kombat Pack 1 includes: Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi and Takeda. This while Kameo Pack contains: Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado and Tremor. Also included is a Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin.

Italian Amazon has now removed these descriptions, and everything is for now a rumour - albeit a very strong one.

We'd love to wreck havoc with Homelander and Peacemaker, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that the information is accurate.

Mortal Kombat 1

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

