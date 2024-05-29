Homelander kills gods in Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer

HQ

It's been three weeks since Netherrealm Studios gave us a short look at what Homelander will be able to do when he joins Mortal Kombat 1 next week, so it's time for a better and longer look.

Today's gameplay trailer shows that Homelander will be as cocky as ever even when he isn't voiced by Antony Starr. For good reason, as The Boys character has no problem beating the breastmilk out of his opposition with a little help from Kameo fighter Ferra.

Homelander will become available for those who own the Kombat Pack on the 4th of June, while Ferra will come sometime later in June.