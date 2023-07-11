Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Homelander is coming to Call of Duty

Along with Starlight and Black Noir later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Call of Duty has revealed that a The Boys crossover is coming to Warzone, and will allow players to suit up as Starlight, Homelander, or Black Noir.

Starlight is the first superhero to join the roster, and will be available from tomorrow, the 12th of July. As per an announcement on Call of Duty's official site, Homelander comes next on the 16th of July, and Black Noir arrives on the 20th.

The cosmetics will come in the form of Operator Bundles, one for each character that'll cost 2,400 COD points each. They'll also include stickers, weapon charms, loading screens, and more.

Which superhero/villain will you be playing as in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



Loading next content