Homelander is coming to Call of Duty

HQ

Call of Duty has revealed that a The Boys crossover is coming to Warzone, and will allow players to suit up as Starlight, Homelander, or Black Noir.

Starlight is the first superhero to join the roster, and will be available from tomorrow, the 12th of July. As per an announcement on Call of Duty's official site, Homelander comes next on the 16th of July, and Black Noir arrives on the 20th.

The cosmetics will come in the form of Operator Bundles, one for each character that'll cost 2,400 COD points each. They'll also include stickers, weapon charms, loading screens, and more.

Which superhero/villain will you be playing as in Call of Duty?