Homeland Security says they will keep using game imagery as inspiration for posts on social media

HQ

For some time now, various branches of the U.S. presidential administration have been using either AI services to generate quick memes, or existing pop culture imagery to either signal the strength of sitting president Donald Trump, or promote their ongoing fight against illegal immigrants.

Recently, however, they opted not for AI-generated artwork but instead used an image from Halo: Combat Evolved, comparing immigrants to The Flood, the parasitic species that represents the greatest existential threat to humanity in the Halo universe.

Journalist Alyssa Mercante has now received an official statement from the Department of Homeland Security, confirming that this won't be the last time they draw inspiration from video games:

"We will reach people where they are with content they can relate to and understand, whether that be Halo, Pokémon, Lord of the Rings or any other medium. DHS remains laser focused on bringing awareness to the flood of crime that criminal illegal aliens have inflicted on our country. We aren't slowing down."

That said, without explicit permission, it is technically illegal to use an established brand to promote a specific political agenda — but Microsoft has yet to comment on the matter.