Homegrown Real Madrid player will debut at the Bernabéu tonight on the opposite side

Real Madrid debuts tonight, Tuesday August 19, against Osasuna in LaLiga 2025/26. At 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, the first match in the Xabi Alonso era at the Bernabéu. It will also be the first time for new players Álvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono at the imposing stadium... and also the first time for homegrown player Víctor Muñoz, but on the opposite side.

This 22-year-old midfielder played last year for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 11 goals an 7 assits, as per Marca. He finally made his debut for Real Madrid, the main team, joining in the 88th minute. And he had one clear chance of scoring... but he missed. The match was 4-3, and eventually Barça won the game. After, knowing that he had missed one clear chance of becoming a hero for Real Madrid, he was seen crying on the pitch... and later received insults on social media, so he closed the comments on his Instagram.

After that episode, Muñoz played 21 minutes at Club World Cup for Real Madrid, but was later sold to Osasuna on a 5 million euros deal, although with a rebuy clause. Thus, this evening, Muñoz mihght make his debut at the Bernabéu... but on the opposite side. How will the Real Madrid fans welcome him?