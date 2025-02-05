Homegrown Real Madrid player saves the team from a really tough time at Spanish Cup

HQ

Real Madrid has qualified for the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinals, but has suffered much more than anyone was expecting: 3-2 against Leganés, a team south of Madrid, recently promoted to first division, but one that has made both Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona suffer this season. It's also a team that, in 2018, already eliminated Real Madrid at this stage of the Spanish Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti, without Mbappé and Bellingham, who suffered some "bruises" (and are probably resting before Saturday's match against Atleti) and without Rudiger and Alaba, injured for two or three weeks, chose a very unusual squad: with Luka Modric, Endrick and Arda Guler as starters, Lunin instead of Courtois as goalkeeper (he was made to work a lot) and even a new homegrown player making his debut at the team, 20-year-old defender Jacobo Ramón.

Ancelotti hoped for early goals to put the match on track, and Modric and Endrick scored early in the first half. However, just as it happened three weeks ago in the previous round of the Cup, Leganés came back and levelled the match, 2-2. It seemed that the match would go to added time, but at the 93th minute came a header from Gonzalo García, another homegrown player who plays at Real Madrid B team, gave the win to los blancos.

Ancelotti has been criticized a lot recently from his reluctance of using younger players, but today he had no other choice... and it has worked out: Gonzalo, a forward in Real Madrid B, has already scored 19 goals this season.

Real Madrid is the second finalist of the Copa del Rey, after Atlético de Madrid thrashed Getafe 5-0. On Thursday, we will know the other two finalists: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna, and Valencia vs. Barcelona.