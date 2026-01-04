Homegrown players push Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing to Betis

HQ

Real Madrid has started 2026 in a promising way, with a 5-1 thrashing to Real Betis in LaLiga, and a very rare circumstance: all five goals were scored by Spanish homegrown players, from La Fábrica, the club's academy. Gonzalo García, who became famous after being the joint top scorer of Club World Cup last summer, nailed a hat-trick, while defenders Raúl Asencio and Fran García added two more goals.

García, 21, barely had any minutes of action under Xabi Alonso, but Kylian Mbappé's injury earned him a rare opportunity, and he took it. Madrid fans at the Bernabéu were delighted, but Vinícius was also subject of whistles and boos when he was substituted in the last ten minutes.

Despite the big win, Xabi Alonso's future at the club is not completely saved, and this week will have key dates: they face Atlético de Madrid at the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, and if they win, they could face Barcelona on Sunday.