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Home-town-team Crazy Raccoon wins Overwatch Champions Series Champions Clash

The event took place in Japan over the weekend.

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It was certainly a good weekend to be a home-town-team competing in an esports tournament, as not only did the French Karmine Corp when the Parisian Rocket League Major, but the Japanese Crazy Raccoon has also come out on top of the Overwatch Champions Series Champions Clash event that was held in Tokyo.

After defeating Twisted Minds in a very gripping grand final that went the distance, Crazy Raccoon came out on top in a 4-3 manner, ultimately claiming the trophy, a cash prize, and also a direct invitation to the Midseason Championship, which will be held during the Esports World Cup, which has been confirmed to be happening in Paris, France this year.

Before we do get to the next international Major for the 2026 OWCS season, Crazy Raccoon will be remaining in Asia to compete in the Korea Stage 2 tournament, which kicks off on June 5 and runs all the way until July 12, with additional Midseason Championship slots on the line.

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