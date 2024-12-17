Home Alone star tempted to buy the home from his Christmas film

HQ

Macaulay Culkin, forever remembered as the mischievous Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, recently revealed he toyed with the idea of buying the iconic house from the beloved holiday film. According to The New York Times, when the famous house in Winnetka (Illinois) went up for sale earlier this year, Culkin considered purchasing it—not as a family home, but as a playground for fans.

His grand vision? A Home Alone-themed fun house, complete with sled rides down the iconic staircase and a chance to relive the magic of Kevin's booby-trap-laden adventures. However, Culkin passed on the idea, citing a packed schedule as a parent to two young kids. The house ultimately sold in record time, leaving fans to imagine what could have been.

Would you have booked a visit to Kevin McCallister's ultimate nostalgia-fueled fun house? Or would you fear setting off a few booby traps?