Homage launches new Harry Potter merch range ahead of 25th anniversary

As kids, every wannabe wizard's fantasy was to get selected to study at Hogwarts. 25 years after Harry Potter first graced our screens, though, most of the Potterheads around the world have grown up, and perhaps instead would suit more collegiate style merch, pretending to fondly remember the days they totally could have made it to the tri-wizard cup, were it not for that pesky knee injury.

Homage has dropped a wide new range of Harry Potter merch, celebrating the movie's upcoming anniversary. Featuring t-shirts with character designs like Snape, Mad-Eye Moody, Dolores Umbridge, and more, there are also some neat takes on the four Hogwarts houses.

Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Gryffindor each now have their crests designed in a collegiate style, with t-shirt and jumper options available. There's even baby clothes, for budding young wizards out there. If you can't quite pick your favourite house, or just love the colour grey, there's also a general Hogwarts option, too.

Homage

This is an ad: