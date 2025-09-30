Hollywood's first AI actress poised to sign agency deal

HQ

Tilly Norward is unlike anyone else. On the surface, she looks like a hardworking actress chasing the Hollywood dream - but she's not real. Within months, she could become the first fully AI-generated movie star to sign a contract. In short, Hollywood may be entering an entirely new era, one that could disrupt the system and turn everything upside down.

Behind Tilly stands Eline Van der Velden, the entrepreneur behind projects like Xicoia. Her company is currently in talks with several film and TV agencies regarding the digital performer. According to Van der Velden, the project has been in the works for quite some time but kept under wraps to avoid too much early skepticism. If the deal goes through, Tilly would become one of the first AI actors with official representation, and the ambition is for her to compete with names like Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.

Van der Velden herself describes the journey as a whirlwind, explaining in an interview:

"We were in a lot of boardrooms around February time, and everyone was like, 'No, this is nothing. It's not going to happen.' Then, by May, people were like, 'We need to do something with you guys.' When we first launched Tilly, people were like, 'What's that?', and now we're going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months."

Clearly, there's industry interest. But the bigger question is how human actors will react - and how fast such a shift could realistically take place, if at all. Is it ethically justifiable? Who owns the rights to an AI actor's performances? These issues remain unresolved.

What's certain is that within a few months, Tilly Norward could very well become Hollywood's first AI-signed actress - and that might mark the beginning of a completely new chapter for the entertainment world.