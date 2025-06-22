Hollywood's 10 worst directors

HQ

10. Zack Snyder

No matter how enthusiastic I am about Watchmen, it cannot be overlooked that Zack Snyder is essentially a subpar film director. Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver are clear evidence of his inability to avoid treating his audience with respect.

9. George Clooney

As good as George Clooney is in front of the camera in films such as Oh Brother, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, and Three Kings, he is unfortunately disappointing as a director. The Tender Bar, Monuments Men, Suburbicon, and Leatherheads are all examples of how Clooney is unable to tell a story in a captivating and personal way, but also has trouble getting the most/best out of his actors.

8. McG

Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 3 Days to Kill, and Terminator Salvation are, for me, all indicative of the lack of directing ability and talent that once-hot Hollywood darling McG possesses.

7. Michael Bay

The Rock is easy to love. Silly, cult-status 90s action drenched in comical timing and exaggerated stereotypes turned into caricatures. The rest of Michael Bay's film portfolio is harder to praise. Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, 6 Underground, Ambulance, Transformers: The Last Knight, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 13 Hours... There is so much oversaturated, sloppy, aimless rubbish in this portfolio that it's almost a bit absurd.

6. Brett Ratner

Hercules, just like Tower Heist and Movie 43, was pure rubbish, not to mention Rush Hour 3, X-Men: The Last Stand, and After the Sunset. Sure, in the first Rush Hour film, it is possible to find elements that make up a successful whole, however, it was a lucky hit in a pool of rotten films directed by Ratner.

5. Eli Roth

If you are the director behind the following films, you are obviously not very good at your job: Borderlands, Thanksgiving, Death Wish, Knock Knock, The Green Inferno, Hostel, and Cabin Fever. "Shock value" has always been the trademark of gore king Eli Roth, but between the bloodbaths, large, deep cracks in the dark red façade have long been noticeable.

4. Tyler Perry

Although the extremely clever entrepreneur Tyler Perry has managed to carve out his own subgenre (films specifically written, produced, and directed for an African-American audience only) in an already highly competitive film industry, there is no denying that he is fundamentally a rather poor storyteller. Divorce in the Black, the Madea films, Mea Culpa, House of Payne, and Beauty in Black are all clear examples of this.

3. Dennis Dugan

Where should I start... Benchwarmers, Jack and Jill, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Chuck & Larry, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, National Security are just a few of the truly awful trashy comedies Dennis Dugan has directed, and even if you can dismiss them all as "half-funny nonsense with Adam Sandler at the helm," it's impossible to escape the fact that Dugan is incredibly poor as a director.

2. Steven Brill

Hubie Halloween isn't a good film. Neither are The Do-Over, Walk of Shame, The Upside, Little Nicky, Late Night, The Weekend, Drillbit Taylor, or Sandy Wexler. Steven Brill directed all of them, which says it all.

1. M. Night Shyamalan

Considering how indiscriminately, enthusiastically, and passionately I love The Sixth Sense, it feels sad to throw M. Night Shyamalan under the bus like this, but it has to be done - this guy is undoubtedly Hollywood's worst director, and the fact that he continues to make high-budget films that attract attention is a huge mystery to me. Among his worst flops, we naturally find films such as Lady in the Water, The Happening, Trap, Old, Glass, After Earth, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Visit.