Hollywood's 10 worst actors

HQ

10. Shia LaBeouf

The way Shia LaBeouf confuses presence with overacting in every role and every film he has appeared in, and the way he mixes intensity with panic, makes him an obvious choice for this list. If you want to see really bad acting, check out LaBeouf in Fury or, even worse, Megalopolis and Tax Collector.

9. Mark Wahlberg

The man who started out as an underwear model and Yo MTV Raps star made the leap to the film world over 30 years ago and has since been typecast in the role of "tough guy" countless times. In recent years, Mark Wahlberg has shown some comedic qualities when he is "carried" by the right comedian (Ted, The Other Guys), but for the most part he is just depressingly one-dimensional and catastrophically poor. The best examples of this are Max Payne, The Union, Flight Risk, and The Happening.

This is an ad:

8. Charlie Sheen

I really like Charlie Sheen in Navy Seals, Platoon, and Wall Street, but it would be downright dishonest to claim that his acting is anything other than abominable. Like Jerry Seinfeld, Sheen has a knack for always looking like he's pretending and like he's about to burst out laughing at any second. Compared to his dad, he's never been much of an actor, quite the opposite.

This is an ad:

7. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart made her big breakthrough as the lovesick Bella in the Twilight films, and as woefully awful as she is there, she has unfortunately been similar in everything else she has done since then, too. Stewart's approach to acting is to form her lips into thin lines and look constipated, with the most expressionless eyes that can be captured on film.

6. Jon Bernthal

If you define your entire career and base your entire "method" on just walking around with flapping arms and your head tilted back, chewing on the inside of your cheeks, and trying to look as "tough" as possible, then of course there won't be much nuance or real empathy in your acting, especially over time. This is where the ever-deplorable Jon Bernthal ends up, just growling and chewing on invisible fantasy food to appear fierce. Zero presence, zero variation, and dialogue delivery that always comes across as unnatural and contrived. If you want to see Bernthal embarrass himself, check out The Accountant 2 and American Gigolo. Immediately unbearable.

5. Amber Heard

There is no doubt today that the lovely Amber Heard only got her chance in Hollywood because she was/is beautiful and has a kind of movie star appearance. From Never Back Down all the way to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, her acting has always been painfully one-dimensional, thin, and poor to a degree that often seems bizarre. Magic Mike XXL and Drive Angry are shining examples of Heard's inability to do anything other than look pretty.

4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Twenty years ago, when The Rock went from the sweaty confines of professional wrestling to the glamour of Hollywood, we could all forgive his wooden, monotonous demeanour and his flat performances, but today... After having played nearly 60 well-paid, high-profile leading roles, it is a little bizarre that the old man still reads his lines without emotion. The Rock's acting is as natural as Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery.

3. Drew Barrymore

In the 1980s classic Firebird, as an acclaimed child star, Drew Barrymore was, and is, really good. The problems began to surface in adulthood, when she started portraying all her characters as mentally challenged, even though the scripts never even hinted at any such disorder. This has, of course, led to many role interpretations that offer unintentional and immediate comedy.

2. Scott Eastwood

Nepotism is not particularly unusual in Hollywood, and perhaps the most obvious shining example of when a movie star father and his surname paved the way for his talentless offspring is Scott Eastwood. Handsome in photos and a former male model who threw himself into the world of film without any presence, charisma, intensity, or charm. Scott is Scott, plain and simple. Hollow, characterless, bland, and utterly awful.

1. Hayden Christensen

When it comes to incomprehensible things in this world, I think there are few things that are more baffling than Hayden Christensen being able to build an acting career despite not being able to act at all. From George Lucas's much-maligned prequel films in the role of a young Darth Vader (which he did unbearably badly, of course) to today's plodding performances in productions such as The Last Man and Outcast, Christensen always shows himself from his worst side. There are definitely bad actors who fit into certain films, alongside colleagues who lift them up, give them lines and lob them in important key scenes, allowing them to muddle through despite their lack of ability. Christensen is not one of those.