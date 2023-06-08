Hollywood writers' strike puts a stop to Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two

HQ

The summer's big action fest is just a few weeks away and Tom Cruise's penultimate film in the role of Ethan Hunt promises to be something very special. The sequel, or part two if you will, is already in full production with about 40 percent of the work completed, but now it has come to a screeching halt. This is due to the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood, and the movie is far from the only one to run into trouble due to the situation with the WGA.

The filming of the new Mission Impossible movies has been fraught with difficulties and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie likened the situation to waves sweeping in one by one, "After every tsunami comes the next tsunami".

"It's unrelenting, Behind each tsunami is another tsunami. We live in a state of 24-hour tsunami awareness. That's just what we do."

Exactly how this will affect the release of Mission Impossible's final part is still unclear, but Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I will be released on July 12.

Do you think the final part will be delayed?