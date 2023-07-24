Hollywood strike could last until next year, those involved "will not compromise"

HQ

We're a week into the big Hollywood strike, with both actors and writers doing what they can to secure the future of their professions. Better working conditions, stricter controls on AI, and fair wages are just some of the issues those involved are fighting for, and they're not about to compromise. This is according to one of the leaders of the strike, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who also says that the strike may well last until next year. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald he said:

"I wouldn't rule out January or February. Everyone should be working hard to make sure that doesn't happen, but the only way that doesn't happen is by finding a path to a fair deal.

"And we're not going to compromise on the core principles of fairness that our employees fight for."

He also went on to say how talks between the strikers and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) are currently at a stalemate with no ongoing conversations.

"I did send a letter to the AMPTP formally advising them of the strike but other than that, there has been no communication directly between us. Of course, there's always back channels, but that hasn't worked so far."

In short, it doesn't sound very promising and if the strike is actually prolonged, the coming months will be very lacking in new premieres.

Are you prepared for a film drought?