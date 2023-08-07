Hollywood strike continues after failed negotiations

HQ

There was a glimmer of hope for the striking Hollywood screenwriters to return to their jobs after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) met to resume negotiations earlier this week, but now it is clear that negotiations have failed.

According to the WGA itself, the AMPTP was willing to increase minimum wages and open a dialogue on the use of AI, but they refused to agree to better working conditions (such as allowing writers to build more stable careers in writer's rooms) and there was no discussion about sharing profits from streaming productions (residuals). This also looks bleak for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which is fighting for similar conditions. This, in turn, means that the strike will continue for a while longer for screenwriters and actors, with some blockbusters at risk of being postponed until 2024.

How do you see the situation in Hollywood?

Thanks Screenrant