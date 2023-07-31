Hollywood is searching for AI specialists, offering handsome salaries, despite the strikes

HQ

Who needs actors and scriptwriters? Not the big film studios at least, it seems, because despite the ongoing strike, Netflix, Disney and Sony are all looking for new staff, provided you are skilled in AI. Because in the shadow of the strikers demanding better and, well, honestly, humane salaries, Netflix, for example, is now offering an annual salary of almost £1 million for an AI project manager. Disney is looking for AI specialists and Sony for experts in the field of AI ethics.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the advert for the job at Netflix states:

"Our business is driven by Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, which fuels innovation in content creation and acquisition, personalization, payment processing, and other revenue-centric initiatives".

In addition, Netflix is also looking for people with general knowledge of AI and machine learning. Prime Video is no worse, and the job advert for the role of a senior project manager reads as follows:

"Want to define the next big thing in localizing content, enhancing content, or making it accessible using state-of-the-art Generative AI and Computer Vision tech? This is for you!" the listing blares, promising a base salary of up to $300,000."

Sony is no worse and in the advert for the position of AI Ethics Engineer they say:

"We believe in researching and developing AI techniques that empower the imagination and creativity of artists, makers and creators around the world".

"Our aim is to advance AI so that it augments — and works in harmony with — humans to benefit society."

In fact, AI (unsurprisingly) seems to be the industry's biggest focus right now and there's no shortage of money, as long as you happen to be knowledgeable in the field. Which goes against the mass layoffs that Disney, among others, have been forced to implement, but something that has also affected both Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon.

What do you think about AI in film and TV production, should it be limited, controlled and regulated?