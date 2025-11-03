Hollywood faces worst October since 1997

HQ

It's been a pretty rough month for Hollywood to say the least. With a record breaking low, which according to data obtained by The Hollywood Reporter points to the worst October since 1997. An epic slump with total revenues of just around 425 million dollars in the US.

In other words, there was a fundamental failure to attract moviegoers to theaters. Both The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson's highly touted and more serious A24 biopic, and Disney's extremely expensive Tron: Legacy flopped badly.

Sure, there were bright spots in the box office darkness. Among others, Black Phone 2 and Chainsaw Man performed well, but it was far from enough to carry the entire box office. Fall and Halloween are usually a favorable period for horror and imports from distant countries—but this time, they simply did not deliver.

Now Hollywood is hoping that November and December will be able to balance things out a bit. With major releases such as Wicked: For Good and Avatar: The Fire and Ash. Both of which are expected to be big hits and sell millions of dollars worth of movie tickets.

Did you go to the movies in October, or did you, like many others, choose to stay home and stream stuff instead?