Hollywood executives are waiting until writers 'start losing their apartments,' according to studio executive

A new report states that Hollywood executives aren't interested in talking with the Writer's Guild of America until later this year, and are looking to let the strike bleed writers out.

According to Deadline, a few executives and big names have given statements to suggest they're hoping that the strike can lose writers a lot of money before negotiations resume. "I think we're in for a long strike, and they're going to let it bleed out," said one industry veteran.

Another top studio executive also said: "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

No one is surprised by the fat cats of Hollywood being very resilient to giving workers what they want, but we'll have to wait and see whether this approach, which is being called a "cruel but necessary evil" will pay off for the executives.