Hollywood analysts call 2025 summer box office a flop

The American film industry had set its sights on a total box office revenue of roughly $4 billion USD for June, July, and August 2025. That figure would have placed this year just below the benchmark set in 2023, when Barbie and Oppenheimer created a once-in-a-generation double hit that brought audiences back in droves. Now, as August winds down, it's clear that goal won't be met. Instead, the summer box office will close at $3.53 billion USD, a disappointment across the board according to industry analysts cited by Variety.

Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch remake performed exceptionally well, topping the summer with an impressive $1.1 billion USD worldwide. Hot on its heels was Jurassic World: Rebirth, which pulled in $850 million USD and solidified itself as another major draw. But these successes were overshadowed by other highly anticipated films that simply didn't deliver.

Not even the super heroes could save the day and Marvel faced setbacks, with Thunderbolts underperforming and The Fantastic Four: First Steps struggling badly. The latter carried a massive $240 million production budget and an additional $200 million marketing campaign, only to gross $490 million USD, meaning it failed to even break even during its theatrical run.

Speaking to Variety one box office analyst said:

"With only one film hitting $1 billion worldwide, it's clear Hollywood still needs some tinkering in terms of how to reengage audiences on a global level. Start with a bang, end with a bang—that's how summer cinema should reverberate with audiences. That didn't happen this summer, and the results speak for themselves"

Analysts point out that summer is traditionally the strongest season for Hollywood, often accounting for around 40% of the annual box office. But since the pandemic, the fabled $4 billion domestic milestone has only been reached once—during the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon of 2023. This year was supposed to be another rebound, but instead it highlights how volatile the theatrical market remains, even when big brands and superhero franchises are on the schedule. With autumn releases still to come, studios will now be scrambling to make up lost ground, but the 2025 summer movie season is officially a flop.

